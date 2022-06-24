iHeartRadio

Sask. RCMP investigate church fire

Our Lady of the Smile parish. (Meadow Lake Catholic Church)

RCMP in Meadow Lake is investigating after a church burnt down on the Waterhen Lake First Nation.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

They are considering the fire suspicious.

A Facebook post confirms the church involved was Our Lady of the Smile parish. The building had been in the community since 1954.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

12