Sask. RCMP investigate reports of threats in Richmound, mobile detachment brought to community

Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating reports of an assault, threats, and suspicious persons in Richmound, and have brought a mobile detachment to respond to calls quickly.

“We are aware of the presence of a group, sometimes referred to as the Kingdom of Canada, in Richmound, SK,” said Tyler Bates, commander of Saskatchewan’s RCMP’s south district, in a news release.

The RCMP received several calls for service related to the group’s presence in Richmound over the past two weeks, and brought a mobile temporary RCMP detachment to the community.

“[It] will be staffed 24/7 and will allow our officers to quickly respond to any potential calls for service in the area,” Bates said.

The RCMP will also be conducting regular patrols in the area.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to contact the Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.

Romana Didulo, the leader of a fringe conspiracy group who was forced out of Kamsack, Sask. on Sept. 13, has been camped out on a resident’s property in the village of Richmound since last week — at the community’s shuttered school.

The U.S.-based Anti-Defamation League describes Didulo as a "Canadian QAnon figure" who has called for "violent action" against those who help administer COVID-19 vaccines to kids.

Richmound, Sask. is located north of Maple Creek near the Alberta border – about 445 kilometres west of Regina.

- With files from Rory MacLean and Drew Postey