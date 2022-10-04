Sask. RCMP investigate single fatal vehicle rollover

Prince Albert RCMP is investigating after a single vehicle rollover left a 23-year-old woman dead.

The crash occurred on Oct. 3 around 9:50 p.m. on Meridian Road and Sturgeon Lake First Nation, according to an RCMP news release.

Police said the woman was from Sturgeon Lake First Nation and her family has been notified.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan coroner’s service were called to the scene as the investigation continues.