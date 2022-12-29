Sask. RCMP investigate sudden death at care home

Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes are investigating a sudden death at a care home in Meadow Lake, Sask.

Police received a report around 9 p.m. on Tuesday about a deceased man.

“Initial investigation has determined an altercation occurred between two residents at the home,” an RCMP news release said.

Staff at the care home attempted to assist one of the residents, a 78-year-old man who had been injured, RCMP said.

However, the man went into “medical distress” and was pronounced dead by EMS.

Police said that the man’s family has been notified.

No charges have been laid and an autopsy is planned, RCMP said.