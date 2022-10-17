Sask. RCMP investigate suspicious death near Highway 16

Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating the death of 24-year-old Wendy Bird, whose body was found around Highway 16 near the town of Maymont Sunday.

Police set up a detour on one of the busiest highways out of Saskatoon for most of the day while they investigated the scene.

RCMP is looking for information on Bird’s whereabouts between Friday and Sunday morning, and asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity on Highway 16 near Maymont to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Bird’s family has been notified, RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP from North Battleford, the Saskatoon RCMP forensic unit and the Saskatchewan coroner are also helping with the investigation, the release said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.