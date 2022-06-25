Sask. RCMP investigate two-vehicle collision

Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating after a two-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 5 in Wadena.

Police arrived to the call around 8 a.m. on Friday, June 24, according to a news release.

Officers provided first aid for the two drivers at the scene, who were the only occupants of the vehicles.

Both drivers were sent to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

An Estevan based traffic collision reconstructionist and a RCMP traffic officer from Yorkton were called in to investigate.

RCMP outlined in the release that they believe a pickup truck and car collided after the car failed to stop at a stop sign and was travelling at high speed.

Traffic on both highways was diverted for several hours following the accident.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.