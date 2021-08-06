Sask. RCMP investigating after homophobic messages left on sidewalks in Assiniboia

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help after two homophobic messages were written on sidewalks in the town of Assiniboia in July.

Police said they believe the first incident, which occurred on the 1000 block of 1 Street West, happened between 12 p.m. on July 6 and 4 p.m. on July 7.

The second incident, which happened on the 100 block of 4 Avenue West, is believed to have occurred between 7 p.m. on July 15 and 8:45 a.m. on July 16.

RCMP said anyone with information should call Assiniboia RCMP at 306-642-7100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).