Sask. RCMP investigating after injured teen found near Onion Lake

RCMP are investigating after receiving a report of an injured person found in a rural area near Pipestone Creek Road on Onion Lake First Nation on Friday.

A 17-year-old boy from the Onion Lake area was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to an RCMP news release.

The RCMP Major Crime Unit-South is leading an investigation due to the “serious nature” of the incident.

The initial investigation revealed the location of where the teen was found is not the location of where he was injured, the release said.

Investigators are seeking any information from the public regarding activity around Pipestone Creek Road on Onion Lake Cree Nation and Highway 797 between 9:30 a.m. and noon on Friday.

Those with information on the incident are asked to call Crime Stoppers.