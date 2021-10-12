Sask. RCMP investigating after injured teen found near Onion Lake
RCMP are investigating after receiving a report of an injured person found in a rural area near Pipestone Creek Road on Onion Lake First Nation on Friday.
A 17-year-old boy from the Onion Lake area was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to an RCMP news release.
The RCMP Major Crime Unit-South is leading an investigation due to the “serious nature” of the incident.
The initial investigation revealed the location of where the teen was found is not the location of where he was injured, the release said.
Investigators are seeking any information from the public regarding activity around Pipestone Creek Road on Onion Lake Cree Nation and Highway 797 between 9:30 a.m. and noon on Friday.
Those with information on the incident are asked to call Crime Stoppers.
-
Poll shows Gondek and Farkas in virtual tie as mayoral race hits the homestretchA new poll shows that the race to become Calgary's next mayor is neck and neck, with a virtual tie between the top two candidates, Jyoti Gondek and Jeromy Farkas.
-
Wright scores pair of goals to lead Atletico 4-3 over Edmonton in CPLBrian Wright scored a pair of goals to lead Atletico Ottawa to a 4-3 victory over FC Edmonton in Canadian Premier League soccer action on Tuesday.
-
Call for B.C. inquiry after officials 'ignore the science' of airborne COVID-19 spreadOne of the key figures in Canada’s inquiry into the SARS outbreak is calling for an inquiry into B.C.’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, describing the province's rejection of scientific evidence a failure that likely cost lives.
-
Canucks’ Brandon Sutter struggles with lingering COVID-19 symptomsIt’s unclear when veteran Vancouver Canucks centreman will get back on the ice.
-
RCMP arrest three in connection with attempted break and enter at NB Power substationSackville RCMP say they have arrested three people after an attempted break and enter at an NB Power substation in Memramcook, N.B.
-
Canada-U.S. will reopen land border to fully vaccinated visitors in NovemberThe United States land and sea border will reopen to non-essential travel in November after a record long closure due to concerns over COVID-19, Congress members say.
-
Vaccine deadline for city and provincial staff fast approachingThe deadlines for City of Winnipeg and provincial workers to get fully vaccinated is quickly approaching, but what happens if the workers aren't fully vaccinated?
-
Ground breaks for new Sault social services headquartersThe $16.4 million project will see all social services programming housed under one roof.
-
Crash on major Kitchener road prompts transit detourSeveral Grand River Transit stops have been closed following a collision on a major Kitchener Road.