Sask. RCMP investigating after man found dead following alleged assault

RCMP are investigating after a man's body was found in a vehicle along Highway 793 outside Big River First Nation.

According to a news release, Spiritwood RCMP received a report about an assault on two men around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.

While investigating they found the man inside the vehicle, who police believe was the victim of the alleged assault.

His identity is not being released and an autopsy is scheduled for next week.

RCMP say people in the Big River area may notice an increased police presence as the investigation continues.