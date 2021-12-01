Sask. RCMP investigating after rural church vandalized

When Pastor Clint Knutson arrived at Saron Lutheran Church in Hagen on Sunday morning, he was dismayed by what he saw.

"It was all kind of trashed inside. You know, they had wrecked a couple of the doors trying to get in and then it looks like trying to get out on the other end," Knutson said.

"They had taken fire extinguisher from inside and just sprayed it everywhere throughout the whole church and wrecked a couple of things, broke our offering plates and things like that."

Knutson said the congregation gathered in front of the church and prayed before ultimately deciding to cancel Sunday's service.

As the church works with its insurance company, the pastor said the location where close-knit congregation will meet is up in the air.

"We're trying to figure out if we're gonna meet in a home or somewhere else until that gets cleaned up," Knutson said.

Nothing appeared to be stolen during the break-in.

"I think that's the most frustrating part is there, there doesn't seem to be a rhyme or reason for it."

The incident is under investigation by RCMP.

Police believe the break-in happened sometime between 9:00 a.m Saturday and the time when the damage was discovered.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Wakaw RCMP at 306-233-5810 or Crime Stoppers.