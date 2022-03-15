Sask. RCMP investigating death of 61-year-old man

Battlefords RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in North Battleford.

On Sunday around 2:45 a.m., police responded to a request for police assistance at a home on the 1600 block of 102nd Street in North Battleford, according to a news release.

When officers arrived, 61-year-old David Lapointe was found dead. His death is considered suspicious, police say.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone with information about his death.

An autopsy was scheduled to be conducted on Monday.