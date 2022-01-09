Sask. RCMP investigating homicide

La Ronge RCMP and Sask. RCMP Major Crime Unit are investigating a homicide of a woman in Air Ronge.

According to a news release from RCMP, the incident happened at a home on Waco Drive early Saturday morning.

Investigators believe they have been other property related crimes in the area and are asking residents to check their properties to see if they've been a victim of a crime.

Residents are asked to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to La Ronge RCMP or Crime Stoppers.