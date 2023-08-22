Sask. RCMP investigating man’s death as homicide

Sask. RCMP are investigating after a 27-year-old man was found dead on MacIntosh Point at Emma Lake.

Police say they responded to the report of an unresponsive man around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.

The man was identified as Phillip Okemow from Sturgeon Lake First Nation, an RCMP news release said.

His family has been notified, police said.

RCMP are investigating Okemow’s death as a homicide. An autopsy has already been completed, the release said.

“Residents in the Emma Lake area may notice an increased police presence as the investigation continues. If an increased risk to public safety is identified, we will notify the public,” RCMP said.

Anyone with information about Okemow’s death or who saw or had contact with him on the evening of Aug. 20 or early morning of Aug. 21, should contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Emma Lake is about 200 kilometres north of Saskatoon.