Sask. RCMP investigating suspected homicide in Battleford
CTV News Saskatoon Digital Journalist
Chandra Philip
Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating after the body of a 32-year-old man was found inside a home that was destroyed by a fire in Battleford.
Police say the body of Gregory Cope was found on Feb. 27. The fire was on Feb. 18 on 27th Street West, according to an RCMP news release.
Cope was reported missing on Feb. 21.
RCMP said they believe he was the victim of a homicide and have called in the major crimes unit, the forensic identification services, and fire investigators from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
