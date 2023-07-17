Sask. RCMP investigating suspicious death in Witchekan Lake First Nation

Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in Witchekan Lake First Nation on Saturday.

Around 5:41 p.m., Spiritwood RCMP and paramedics got a report of an assault at a residence in Witchekan Lake, about 200 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

Officers found a 38-year-old man at the home who was declared dead on the scene, according to an RCMP news release.

Police say the man’s family has been notified and victim services is providing support.

RCMP’s major crimes unit is investigating the death, which is considered suspicious at this time.

The coroner and forensic investigators were called in to assist, police said. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

Investigators are conducting witness interviews and establishing a timeline of events and the circumstances around the death, police said.

RCMP asks anyone with information about the death to call the Spiritwood RCMP or Crime Stoppers.