Sask. RCMP investigating 'suspicious' death near Big River First Nation

The RCMP is investigating after what it’s calling a “suspicious death” near Big River First Nation in northern Saskatchewan.

Spiritwood RCMP said it received a call of an alleged assault on two males Wednesday at around 5:45 a.m.

According to a news release, officers found one of the victims of the alleged assault dead inside a vehicle along Highway 793 near Big River First Nation, which is about 115 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert.

The man has been identified and his family has been notified but the RCMP said it will not be releasing any further information.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place in Saskatoon on Monday.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit South and North, Spiritwood and Big River RCMP, Prince Albert RCMP Forensic Identification Section and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are all investigating at this time.

The RCMP is encouraging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Spiritwood RCMP at 306-883-4210 or Big River RCMP at 306-469-2590.