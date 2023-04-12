Sask. RCMP investigation sees almost $900K seized during commercial traffic stop

A simple commercial traffic stop led to an extended investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies after almost $1 million was found in a semi near Regina.

On Sept. 1, 2022 at around 11:14 a.m., Saskatchewan Highway Patrol stopped a semi-truck travelling eastbound on the outskirts of Regina.

While officers inspected the truck, they noted several commercial vehicle violations and missing documentation, a Saskatchewan RCMP news release said.

Upon further searches, officers found two large duffle bags and one black canvas bag, each were filled with bundles of cash in clear, vacuum sealed plastic bags.

“The cash was packaged in a way that was consistent with organized crime,” the release said.

“As a result, all bags were seized by officers for further investigation.”

The seized cash totalled $897,540 in Canadian currency.

The two men in the semi were taken into custody without incident, police said. Police determined that the pair were originally destined for Headingly, Man.

The two men were released that evening without being charged, RCMP noted.

Following the arrests, Saskatchewan Highway Patrol requested assistance from White Butte RCMP.

At that point, The RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) Saskatchewan were engaged and took carriage of the investigation.

Over several months, police investigated the seized cash. The process included background checks, drafting judicial authorizations and examining evidence collected from the scene, the release outlined.

After more collaboration between several sections of the RCMP, Public Prosecution Service Canada and the Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Justice, it was decided that the funds would be referred to the Province’s Civil Forfeiture process.

On March 30, 2023, the Court of King's Bench in Regina deemed the proceeds were the result of unlawful activity and the money was forfeited to Saskatchewan’s Civil Forfeiture Program.

Investigation into the seized cash has now concluded, RCMP explained.