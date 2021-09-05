Sask. RCMP issue emergency alert after 'shooting incident' on James Smith Cree Nation
Saskatchewan RCMP issued a series of emergency alerts Sunday evening following what was described as a "shooting incident" on James Smith Cree Nation, north of Melfort.
People in the area were instructed to shelter in place, stay away from windows and not to answer their doors unless instructed to by police.
RCMP said police are searching for 33-year-old Shawn Moostoos and advised people in the area to "be wary of someone asking for a ride."
Police descried Moostoos as being just over six feet tall and weighing 189 pounds with a scar on his left hand. Moostoos has brown eyes and brown hair, RCMP said.
The first alert sent to mobile phones throughout a large swath of central Saskatchewan did not specify which community the incident was taking place in.
This initial alert, sent around 8:45 p.m. apparently led to some confusion.
According to a Saskatoon Police Service new release, multiple calls came in regarding the alert.
A second alert sent by RCMP roughly 30 minutes later clarified the location of the ongoing incident.
This is a developing story,
