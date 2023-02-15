Sask. RCMP issues warning after 3 deadly overdoses

Three fatal overdoses were reported in the south and southeast areas of the province over the past week, all involving fentanyl or meth in powdered form, according to police.

The first overdose involved a 21-year-old man who was found unresponsive in a home in Assiniboia on Feb. 9, according to a news release from RCMP.

He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. Officers found crystals and an off-white powder at the scene.

On Feb. 13, an unresponsive 22-year-old man was found in a hotel room in Moosomin. Paramedics and officers tried CPR but the man was declared dead, RCMP said. Officers found a light-coloured powder.

The third reported death occurred on Feb. 14. Canora-Sturgis RCMP responded to an unresponsive 50-year-old woman outside of a home in Preeceville. She was taken to the Preeceville Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police found a white powder at the scene.

Police suspect the drugs consumed before the overdoses are meth or fentanyl in powdered form.

Saskatchewan RCMP is warning the public to take precautions by never using alone, always carrying a Naloxone kit, and calling 911 if an overdose is suspected.

The federal Good Samaritan Act passed in 2017 shields drug users from simple possession charges when calling for emergency medical assistance.