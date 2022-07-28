Sask. RCMP lay 6 murder charges in Bell’s Point death

Saskatchewan RCMP have charged six people in the death of a man at Bell’s Point.

Police were called out to a home on Jack Bell Place around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, according to an RCMP media release.

They found Edgar Ratt, 24, who was injured. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Cameron Ross, 23, Charmaine Charles, 21, Gracie Isbister, 20, Katelyn Halkett, 21 and two 17-year-old's have each been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of break and enter.

Isbister and the two teens have also been charged with uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

The teens cannot be identified due to provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act but police have said one is a male and the other is a female.

Ross, Charles, Isbister, Halkett and the teen girl have been arrested and made their first appearance in La Ronge Provincial Court on July 28.

There is a warrant for the arrest of the teen boy.