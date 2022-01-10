Sask. RCMP lay charges in 2020 homicide

RCMP say they have charged two men in relation to the Nov. 17, 2020 homicide of Troy Watson from Mistawasis First Nation.

Roy Lasas, 20, from Mistawasis First Nation, is charged with second-degree murder.

Another Mistawasis First Nation man, who was a youth at the time of the alleged offence and can't be identified, faces the same charge.

Both men have been remanded in custody and are set to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Monday.