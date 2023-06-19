Sask. RCMP lay murder charge in death on Muskoday First Nation

A 24-year-old faces a charge of second-degree murder following a death on Muskoday First Nation early Saturday morning.

Just after midnight on June 17, Prince Albert RCMP were called to a residence in Muskoday, located about 26 kilometres southeast of Prince Albert, according to a news release.

RCMP said the attending officers determined a fight occurred between two people near the residence, resulting in fatal injuries to 27-year-old Wade Dreaver, from Muskoday First Nation.

Dreaver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Chance Smith, 24, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Smith appears in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Monday morning.