Sask. RCMP locate body of 5-year-old autistic boy
CTV News Saskatoon Digital Journalist
Chandra Philip
RCMP in Hudson Bay, Saskatchewan have found the body of a 5-year-old autistic boy who went missing Friday evening.
Dawson Romeo was last seen around 7:15 p.m. July 29, according to an RCMP media release.
At the time he was walking west about five kilometres southwest of Hudson Bay, near Township Road 450 and Range Road 2041.
RCMP say they found his body on July 30 near the area he went missing. His family has been notified and the death is not suspicious, according to the RCMP media release.
Police thank the community groups, organizations and local residents that helped in the search.
-
Regina's Bedard and Moose Jaw's Hunt make Canada's World Junior rosterPlayers from two Saskatchewan teams in the Western Hockey League have made Canada's roster for the World Juniors.
-
Edmonton man turns to social media in search of liver donorAn Edmonton man has turned to social media hoping to find a live liver donor.
-
Calgarians recognize and celebrate Alberta’s varied cultural heritageThe artistic director of Tryzub Ukrainian Dance Society says sharing Ukrainian culture through dance is important to him — especially on Heritage Day.
-
Michelle Wie West kicks off Shaw Charity Classic week at Canyon MeadowsAn LPGA icon, Michelle Wie West, came to Calgary to deliver a message to girls who have an interest in developing their golf game.
-
Man facing impaired charges in fatal hit-and-run: Toronto policeA man is facing a list of charges, including impaired driving, after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle overnight in North York on Saturday.
-
Pickers in Sudbury report 'light' blueberry cropThe blueberry season is in full swing in Sudbury, with many vendors set up along highways and pickers busy in the bush.
-
Rough Riders to Roughriders: RCMP heritage celebrated in Regina for Saskatchewan Day"Rough Riders to the Roughriders," seemed to be an appropriate theme to celebrate Saskatchewan Day at the RCMP Heritage Centre on Aug. 1.
-
'It's a reminder of the work we still need to do': celebrating Emancipation DayAugust 1st is Terry Fox Day this year in Manitoba, but people are also celebrating Emancipation Day across the province.
-
Flood-damaged roads a worry for Manitoba farmers looking to harvestRural roads damaged by spring flooding are causing problems for farmers.