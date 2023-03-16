iHeartRadio

Sask. RCMP locate missing children


An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)

RCMP have found the missing children and identifying details have been removed from the story.

Cut Knife RCMP have located two missing children from that area.

The children were reported missing around 6 p.m. on March 15, according to an RCMP news release.

Police said the children were found safe Thursday afternoon.

