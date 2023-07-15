Sask. RCMP looking for information on break-and-enter in Ponteix

Ponteix RCMP is asking the public for help in a break-and-enter that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Officers received the report of a break-and-enter at a residence located on the 200th block of Street East around 3 a.m., according to a release from Sask. RCMP.

RCMP along with the Saskatchewan RCMP Police Dog Services and Saskatchewan RCMP Forensic Identification Services examined the scene and gathered evidence. Police have also conducted patrols, neighbourhood inquiries, and interviews.

The suspect was described as being a man in his 50s wearing a mask that partially covered his face, between five foot five inches to five foot eight inches, wearing a black baseball hat, a black jacket, and coveralls, with a short pepper coloured beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ponteix RCMP or Crime Stoppers.