Sask. RCMP looking for someone who fired shots at rural home
Police are asking the public for information after a resident of a small western Saskatchewan village was injured when someone fired shots into their home.
Officers from the Kindersley RCMP detachment were called to a house in Major, Sask. just after 2 a.m. on Sunday morning following a reported shooting.
According to an RCMP news release, police believe one or more individuals fired two to three rounds at the residence. One bullet entered the home and struck a piece of furniture, police say.
One occupant reported a non-life threatening injury, and was treated on scene by paramedics.
Anyone with information about the incident or who saw anything suspicious in Major early Sunday morning is asked to call Kindersley RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
Major is about 223 kilometres west of Saskatoon.
