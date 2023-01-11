Sask. RCMP looking for vehicle with armed and dangerous occupants

Pierceland RCMP are looking for the occupants of a silver pick-up truck following reports of shots being fired from the vehicle on Big Island Cree Nation land.

Police received reports of gunshots after midnight on Wednesday, according to an RCMP news release. Investigators determined the gunshot came from a silver 2010 GMC pick-up truck with a crew cab, very bright headlights and a license plate ending in WK.

Patrol officers saw the truck driving through the Big Island Cree Nation town site just after 2 a.m. and attempted to pull it over, the RCMP said.

The driver failed to stop and officers began their pursuit, with the suspects throwing items out the window at the police vehicle.

Officers gave up the chase so they didn’t endanger any other drivers and contacted the Alberta RCMP for assistance in tracking down the truck.

The RCMP believes the truck is occupied by four women who may have firearms. Anyone who sees the truck is asked not to approach the occupants but to call the RCMP or local police service.