Sask. RCMP make arrest in 'historic' sexual assault case

A former teacher from Maple Creek has been charged in a historic case of sexual assault.

Dexter Bacsu, a 64-year-old from Maple Creek, was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault on Wednesday, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

Police received a report of the alleged assault on April 25.

An investigation by Maple Creek RCMP determined that an adult man sexually assaulted a young boy during a sport-related trip in the early 2000’s.

The investigation is continuing as Maple Creek RCMP believe there may be more victims.

“Because it may be relevant to other potential incidents, investigators are releasing details of the accused’s career and volunteer history,” the release read.

“Dexter Bacsu was a long-time teacher in Maple Creek schools and continued to work as a substitute teacher until recently.”

According to Chinook School Division, Bacsu is no longer an employee. However, he was known to volunteer in local youth sports and music programming, including as a coach and trip chaperone, RCMP said.

“Sexual assault is a serious crime, and Maple Creek RCMP investigates every complaint thoroughly, with the utmost professionalism and care,” the release read.

“A complaint for sexual offences can be made at any time, no matter how far back the incident happened.”

If anyone has information about a crime of sexual nature that may assist an ongoing investigation, residents are asked to contact Maple Creek RCMP or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.