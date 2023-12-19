Sask. RCMP make arrest, recover stolen trailer and tools after gas plant break-in
Saskatchewan RCMP have made several arrests following a string of break-ins at a gas plant near the village of Kisbey.
In a news release on Tuesday, Carlyle RCMP said it responded to the scene on Nov. 27 following a break-in that occurred sometime between Nov. 24 and Nov. 26.
Following an investigation that included Yorkton RCMP’s forensic identification section – a search warrant was executed near Arcola, Sask. Police recovered several items believed to be stolen including a camper trailer, tools and electronics.
A 25-year-old Stoughton woman was arrested on Dec. 14 and appeared in Estevan provincial court on Dec. 18.
She faces three charges including possession of property as well as theft under $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.
RCMP are still searching for a 32-year-old man from Stoughton. He’s described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 132 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.
Any information that could aid the investigation can be reported to RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
