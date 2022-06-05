Sask. RCMP make third arrest in connection to death of Megan Gallagher

RCMP on Saturday arrested another person wanted in connection with the death of Megan Gallagher.

Jessica Sutherland, age 42, was taken into custody near Onion Lake following a tip from the public, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

She is charged with causing indignity to human remains and is expected to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday.

Gallagher was reported missing in September 2020. In January 2021, police declared her disappearance a homicide.

Roderick William Sutherland, 44, and Ernest Whitehead, 41, have also been arrested and charged.

Police continue to seek information regarding the whereabouts of one other person wanted in connection to the case, John Wayne Sanderson, 44, of James Smith First Nation.