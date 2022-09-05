Sask. RCMP name suspects in 2nd dangerous persons alert, unconnected to stabbings

A dangerous persons alert has been issued by RCMP in connection to a reported incident on Witchekan Lake First Nation.

"Spiritwood RCMP is investigating reports of shots fired on Witchekan Lake First Nation," RCMP said in a news release.

"At this time, it’s not believed to be connected to the James Smith Cree Nation investigation," RCMP said.

Witchekan Lake is located roughly 200 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

In an updated alert sent after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, RCMP identified the suspects as 22-year-old Kelly Witchekan and 33-year-old Melvin Starblanket.

According to police, Witchekan has brown hair and eyes, and is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. Starblanket has black hair, brown eyes, and is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds.

Earlier in the day, RCMP said they may be travelling in a mid-2000s dark red Ford Mustang.

However, in the update, RCMP said the vehicle had been found and the search for the pair is now focused on the Witchekan area.

RCMP asked residents in the area to remain vigilant and to avoid approaching suspicious persons or hitchhikers.

As the incident intially unfolded, residents in the area were instructed to seek shelter or shelter in place at a secure location.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.