Sask. RCMP officer charged with murder of man found dead in Prince Albert

Police in Prince Albert, Sask. have charged an RCMP officer with first-degree murder in the death of a 26-year-old man on Tuesday evening.

Braden Herman’s body was found “in a wooded area within the city,” authorities said in a news release.

His death is being investigated as a homicide and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Police say the officer from the Prince Albert RCMP detachment is 52-year-old Bernie Herman, a 32-year-member of the RCMP. He was not on duty at the time of the incident.

The officer and the victim were known to each other but are not related, police say.

Bernie Herman is scheduled to make his first appearance at Prince Albert Provincial Court on Thursday.

Police have also secured a vehicle and a home in the 3300 Block of Dent Crescent in Prince Albert as part of the investigation.

The Prince Albert Police Service’s Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation and has requested an independent observer to oversee their work on the case.

Lyle Karasiuk, director of public affairs for Parkland Ambulance, said paramedics did not respond to the incident.