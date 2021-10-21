Sask. RCMP on lookout for accused in fatal North Battleford shooting

Saskatchewan RCMP have issued a warrant for a man charged with second-degree murder.

Early Thursday morning, North Battleford RCMP were dispatched to a report of a shooting on the 1200 block of 108th Street in North Battleford, according to a news release.

Boyd Firingstoney, 33, of Mosquito First Nation, was declared dead at the scene.

As a result of an investigation, Javon Moosomin, 21, was charged with second-degree murder, pointing a gun and possession of a gun contrary to a prohibition order.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest and police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as five-foot-11 and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.