Sask. RCMP on the scene of a serious collision
Web Journalist - CTV News Saskatoon
Hayatullah Amanat
RCMP officers are on the scene of a serious collision on Highway 3, about five kilometers south of Prince Albert.
Traffic is being re-routed for an undetermined amount of time, according to an RCMP news release issued Tuesday afternoon.
According to Parkland Ambulance Paramedics the collision occurred at around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, but no one from the incident was taken to hospital for medical care.
RCMP urges motorists to plan alternate routes and follow traffic restrictions.
-
Man hospitalized after shooting in SaanichThe Saanich Police Department is investing a shooting that happened on Monday night.
-
Scammers impersonated Calgary police officers in attempt to extort $135KA recent phone scam where individuals impersonated Calgary police officers has prompted a warning from the real deal.
-
Handwritten 'contract of purchase and sale' rejected by B.C. Supreme CourtA handwritten document purporting to facilitate the sale of a commercial property for well below its assessed value has not held up in B.C. Supreme Court.
-
Skiing and golfing, oh my! Mild weather treating the Ottawa Valley this MarchIt's a sight usually reserved for Canada's Rocky Mountain region — residents skiing in the morning and golfing in the afternoon. But that was the reality in Calabogie on Tuesday.
-
Calgary to consider creating bylaw to protect trees on private landCalgary is looking at crafting a bylaw to try and preserve the city's tree canopy and it could include rules to prevent cutting down trees on private land.
-
Vancouver Island woman wins $18M Lotto Max jackpotSharon Fraser was sitting at the breakfast table on the boat she lives on when she checked her lottery ticket, and found out she had won big.
-
Haitians in Winnipeg concerned as unrest spirals out of control in HaitiDeep political polarization in Haiti is raising concerns among Haitians in Winnipeg.
-
-
Films about Indigenous influences, declawing cats among Hot Docs world premieresA documentary about the ways Indigenous people have shaped modern western culture and a closer look at the controversial practice of declawing cats are among the films headed to this year's Hot Docs festival.