Sask. RCMP release sketch of suspect in sexual assault of girl

Southey RCMP have released a sketch of the suspect in an alleged sexual assault of a preteen child in Govan, Sask.

According to Southey RCMP, a preteen girl was walking in Govan on the evening of June 9, when a man in a black truck reportedly approached her and assaulted her.

“We’re asking the public to take a look at this drawing. Does he look like someone you know, or have you seen him somewhere?” said Southey RCMP Sgt. Kim Stewart in a news release.

“If you have, please report what you know. It may be the bit of information we need to further this investigation.”

The suspect is described by police as being between 28 and 30 years old, standing between five foot seven inches and five foot 10 inches with a medium build. He has dark brown or black hair, brown eyes, bushy eyebrows and yellowed teeth.

Anyone with information can contact Southey RCMP at 306-726-5230 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or the Crime Stoppers website.