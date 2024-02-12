Sask. RCMP release sketches of two murder suspects

Saskatchewan RCMP have released sketches of two suspects investigators believe may be responsible for the killing of 32-year-old North Battleford man Jordan Wright.

Officers entered a home on 93rd Street in North Battleford just before 6 p.m. on Feb. 4 following the report of a shooting. Wright was found injured when they arrived and police said he later died at the scene.

Investigators believe two men entered the house armed with weapons and shot Wright before fleeing on foot, according to an RCMP news release.

On Monday, RCMP released sketches of the two suspects composed by a forensic artist based on witness descriptions.

One suspect is believed to be in his late 20s, about five feet seven inches tall with a medium build and fresh facial acne.

The second suspect is believed to be in his late teens to early 20s, just under six feet tall with a slim build and lifted shoulders. He was described as wearing a thick gold chain and a red flat-brimmed hat.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to call RCMP or the nearest police service.