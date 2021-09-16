Sask. RCMP renew call for help in search for human trafficking suspects

Police are again asking for help in the search for four men wanted on Canada-wide warrants related to human trafficking charges.

Saskatchewan RCMP advised the public in June of the four wanted men with connections to a suspected human trafficking group operating across Western Canada, according to a news release.

Their charges were laid after an 18-month investigation.

In an update, RCMP said the investigation is continuing after investigators received information from the public.

They are asking the public to help locate Billy Glenold-Fleury (31), Mali Jean (33), Kenny Jouthe (30), and Bechir Ben Salah (32).

All four men are charged with trafficking persons, material benefit(ing) from trafficking in persons and withholding or destroying identity documents.

They also face charges in relation to their alleged participation in the activities of a criminal organization.

The men all have ties to Saskatchewan, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia.

RCMP is asking anyone who has information regarding the location of the men to contact police or Crime Stoppers.