Sask. RCMP renew request for public's help to find suspect

Saskatchewan RCMP are continuing to search for a man wanted in a 2020 raid on a rural property north of Biggar, which resulted in an officer being injured.

Kurt Miller, 42, is wanted to fail to attend court in accordance with a release order. There is a warrant for his arrest.

Police are asking for the public’s help to find Miller, though they advise not to approach him, according to an RCMP press release.

Miller has been described as five foot eight, 216 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has several tattoos on his neck, police said.

Miller was charged following the May 15, 2020 raid which, according to RCMP, resulted in the seizure of a kilogram of methamphetamine, 444 grams of Fentanyl, 500 Xanax pills, 400 tabs of LSD and over three litres of GHB.

Shots were fired in the direction of the RCMP officers as they prepared to execute the search warrant, according to police.

An officer sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound that was treated on scene with no further treatment required, according to a news release sent following the incident.

More than $16,000 in cash was seized, along with several weapons including a spent light anti-tank weapon, according to RCMP.

Miller was charged with possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, Xanax, GHB, and LSD for the purpose of trafficking.

RCMP also laid 16 gun-related charges.

Anyone with information on Miller’s whereabouts has been asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.