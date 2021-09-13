iHeartRadio

Sask. RCMP reopen portion of Hwy 11 after semi fire

(File Photo)

Lumsden RCMP have reopened Highway 11 between Findlater and Chamberlain, after officers dealt with a semi on fire.

On Monday afternoon, RCMP said the northbound lanes of the highway were blocked and traffic was diverted. RCMP reopened the highway before 5:00 p.m.

12