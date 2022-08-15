Sask. RCMP report 1 death, 2 injuries after Highway 1 crash near Qu'Appelle

A Regina woman has died following a two vehicle collision near the town of Qu’Appelle on Highway 1.

The collision occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to a Saskatchewan RCMP news release.

Indian Head RCMP responded to a report of the crash. An intial investigation determined two SUVs collided in the westbound lanes of the TransCanada Highway.

A 50-year-old Regina woman was the driver of one of the vehicles. She was pronounced dead at the scene by responding EMS.

The driver and passenger of the second SUV, two adult women, were taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to the news release.

The westbound lanes of Highway 1 were closed by police during the initial investigation. They have since been reopened.

Indian Head RCMP continue their investigation into the crash with the help of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.