Sask. RCMP report in-custody death of woman in Kennedy

Broadview RCMP say a 36-year-old woman died while in their custody Monday evening.

According to a press release, the detachment received a report of a “distraught individual” in Kennedy, which is about 50 kilometres southeast of Broadview.

RCMP said the woman was taken into police custody under the Mental Health Act and went into medical distress shortly after.

EMS was already at the scene, said RCMP, and they took the woman to hospital, where she died around 2:30 a.m.

Saskatchewan RCMP said it has asked the Moose Jaw Police Service to conduct an independent external investigation, and has asked the Ministry of Justice to appoint an independent observer.