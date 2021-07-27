Sask. RCMP report train derailment near Cabri
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
Saskatchewan RCMP say a train has derailed next to Highway 32 near Cabri, which is approximately 65 kilometres northwest of Swift Current.
According to a press release, RCMP, EMS and the fire department were on scene as of 6:20 p.m. Tuesday evening.
RCMP said the driver of the train was not injured. Detours are in place and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
More to come…
