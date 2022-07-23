Sask. RCMP requests public assistance locating man wanted for aggravated sexual assault

Ahthakakoop RCMP are searching for Shadaine Stanley, 27 and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Police responded to a report of a woman injured on Ordale Road, east of Mont Nebo around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, according to an RCMP media release.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Stanley is facing several charges stemming from the incident, including aggravated sexual assault, assault with weapon, assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, uttering threats, carrying concealed weapon, and failure to comply with a release order.

He has been descried as approximately five feet seven inches tall and 180 pounds. Stanley has black hair and brown eyes and a number of tattoos including a cross on his left check and a Playboy bunny on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.