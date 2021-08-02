Sask. RCMP respond to two fatal crashes Friday

Saskatchewan RCMP responded to two fatal crashes Friday evening.

White Butte RCMP responded to a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle around 4 p.m. July 30 on Highway 1 at the overpass just west of Regina, according to a news release issued Sunday evening.

RCMP said a passerby attempted to help the 40-year-old man who was the driver and sole occupant of the motorcycle, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The driver was declared dead at the scene, RCMP said, adding it appeared the motorcycle went off the roadway, entered the ditch and rolled.

The overpass was blocked for several hours while RCMP investigated.

Around the same time Friday, Canora RCMP responded to a crash on a grid road just off of Highway 9 near Endeavour.

RCMP said witnesses saw the vehicle in the ditch with smoke coming from it.

The 60-year-old man who was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was taken out and CPR was attempted, but he was declared dead at the scene.

RCMP said it believes the vehicle went off the grid road and entered a culvert.

The grid road was closed for some time, but traffic on Highway 9 was not impacted.