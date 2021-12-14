Sask. RCMP say man accused of sexual assault worked under 'pretext of being a traditional healer'

RCMP say more victims have come forward after a man was charged with sexual assault earlier this year.

In September, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) charged Cecil Wolfe, 60, with sexual assault.

At the time, SPS said investigators were "concerned there may be other victims in the community."

Since Wolfe was initially charged, more victims have come forward, according to RCMP. He now faces six additional counts of sexual assault.

Saskatchewan RCMP joined the investigation because some of the offences are believed to have occurred within its jurisdiction, RCMP said in a news release.

Investigators believe there may be more victims from over the past 20 years in the communities of Loon Lake, Blaine Lake, Muskeg Lake Cree Nation, Saskatoon and surrounding areas, RCMP said.

"Victims reported Cecil Wolfe was working under the pretext of being a traditional healer or medicine man when they encountered him," RCMP said.

"The investigation remains active and victims are encouraged to contact their nearest RCMP detachment or police service if they have information to share."

Cecil Wolfe was released on a court undertaking following his arrest on Dec. 8. He is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Jan. 17.