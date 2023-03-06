Sask. RCMP say man threw bullets at arresting officer

The RCMP said a Sweetgrass First Nation man threw bullets, by hand, at one of its patrol officers during an arrest last week.

A patrol officer was in Sweetgrass First Nation on the evening of Feb. 26 when they saw a pickup truck that was reported stolen to Battlefords RCMP earlier that day, according to a March 6 news release.

The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled, police say.

Police found the truck parked on the side of a grid road near Delmas. Two men exited the truck and police managed to arrest the passenger without incident.

The RCMP said the driver refused to comply and began yelling and throwing bullets at the officer before locking himself inside the truck.

More officers were called in, and the man, a 44-year-old from Sweetgrass First Nation, was eventually taken into custody without injury.

He is scheduled to appear in provincial court on March 10. The passenger was released without charge.