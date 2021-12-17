Sask. RCMP say ‘significant amount' of stolen cash recovered following traffic stop involving taxi

A “significant amount of cash” that was inside a stolen vehicle has been returned to its owner, following an RCMP investigation — and a traffic stop involving a taxi cab.

On Tuesday, a theft was reported on Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation at 7:43 a.m., according to an RCMP release.

A Jeep Cherokee was stolen from a home in the community, with the money inside.

Rosthern RCMP asked for help from the public and began following up on leads.

"Male suspect was identified and it was reported he had just left a business south of Saskatoon and was traveling in a taxi cab towards the city," RCMP said in a news release.

Saskatoon RCMP located the taxi south of Saskatoon. The cab was stopped and a man and woman were arrested at 9:21 a.m., RCMP said.

A "large portion” of the money that was missing was found in three different locations, according to police.

“I would say it was especially meaningful to share this information with the victims considering it’s so close to the holiday season,” Sgt. Spence said in the release.

The 2016 Jeep Cherokee that was stolen with the license plate 967 MDH has still not been found.

A man and woman from the community are both charged with one count of theft of a motor vehicle, theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.