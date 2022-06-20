Sask. RCMP search for house stolen during transport
CTV News Saskatoon
Chandra Philip
Saskatchewan RCMP is searching for a house that was stolen while in transport from the Tisdale area.
The home went missing from Crooked River between midnight and 12:30 p.m. on June 14, according to a media release.
Police said the investigation uncovered a dispute between a man and the house’s owner.
Matthew Malley, 32, of Codette has been arrested and charged with one count of theft under $5,000. He’s also facing charges of uttering threats and assault with a weapon.
The house has not been recovered, RCMP say.
Malley will appear in Melfort Provincial Court on July 18.
Crooked River is about two-and-a-half hours northeast of Saskatoon.
