Sask. RCMP search for house stolen during transport

Saskatchewan RCMP is searching for a house that was stolen while in transport from the Tisdale area.

The home went missing from Crooked River between midnight and 12:30 p.m. on June 14, according to a media release.

Police said the investigation uncovered a dispute between a man and the house’s owner.

Matthew Malley, 32, of Codette has been arrested and charged with one count of theft under $5,000. He’s also facing charges of uttering threats and assault with a weapon.

The house has not been recovered, RCMP say.

Malley will appear in Melfort Provincial Court on July 18.

Crooked River is about two-and-a-half hours northeast of Saskatoon.