Sask. RCMP search for man suspected of sexually assaulting girl in arena dressing room
The Maidstone RCMP are looking for a suspect following the alleged sexual assault of a girl under 10-years-old in the dressing room at the Lashburn Sportsplex on Sunday afternoon.
The reported assault occurred sometime between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to an RCMP news release. The girl reported the assault to her parents, who called the police.
Officers have not yet located the suspect, who’s described as a clean-shaven, dark-haired man over 40-years-old. Police say he was wearing a black jacket.
Police are asking anyone who took photos or videos in the lobby of the Lashburn Sportsplex between noon and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
They are also looking for home security footage that captures the road in the arena area for the same period.
“We want parents and guardians to be aware of this incident and the suspect’s description, so they can take safety precautions and have conversations with children about it, as they deem appropriate,” RCMP said in a news release.
-
Suspect drives through Vaughan Mills mall before robbing store: policeA suspect drove a vehicle through Vaughan Mills mall early Wednesday morning before reportedly breaking into a store.
-
Premier Doug Ford set to make Service Ontario announcement in BramptonPremier Doug Ford is set to make a Service Ontario announcement in Brampton this morning.
-
Why Reptilia must wait until April for council decision on exotic animalsReptilia took a small step forward but learned the finish line has moved farther away.
-
Ottawa Police Service, City of Ottawa introduce draft budgets todayThe city will lay out its multi-billion dollar spending plan for 2023 today before a whirlwind consultation period this month leading up to final approval March 1.
-
Black community looking for more engagement with Black History Month in Renfrew CountyAlgonquin College's Pembroke campus has events planned throughout February to celebrate and acknowledge Black History Month, and the county plans to highlight Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.
-
-
'Get a f***ing hotel room': Anti-gay tirade in downtown Vancouver under investigationDisturbing video of a man berating a young couple with homophobic slurs in downtown Vancouver has triggered a police investigation – and prompted an outpouring of support for the victims.
-
High interest rates continue to impact home sales in Simcoe County & MuskokaHigher interest rates meant to cool down inflation have had a major impact on housing sales throughout much of Simcoe County and Muskoka, according to new data.
-
'It felt like home': Bo Horvat says goodbye to VancouverBo Horvat is saying goodbye to Vancouver and the Canucks after a decade in blue and green.