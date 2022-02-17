Sask. RCMP search for suspects after two women's fingers severed

Meadow Lake RCMP looking for two suspects after a series of violent incidents were reported in the community on the evening of Feb. 11.

Around 8:15, an unknown man reportedly banged on the door of a home on Sixth Avenue East yelling that someone was going to shoot him, according to an RCMP press release.

A vehicle reportedly pulled up and the man was allegedly forced inside by another male. The vehicle left the scene heading in an unknown direction.

Just minutes later, at 8:25, another report came in — a woman calling for help from a home on Second Street East.

The woman had serious injuries including three fingers cut off one hand, according to RCMP.

Then at 8:30, a third call was received, from Flying Dust First Nation. A woman also required emergency care for serious injuries, including two fingers that had been cut off one of her hands.

The women were transported to hospital by paramedics.

RCMP found the suspect vehicle involved in the alleged kidnapping on Flying Dust First Nation. Two people were arrested.

Investigators believe the three incidents were connected and are gang-related.

"This was a rapidly developing incident,” said S/Sgt. Ryan How, Meadow Lake RCMP Detachment commander in the news release.

“We had multiple crime scenes, two seriously injured victims, and five suspects. The assistance of the Flying Dust First Nation Security Team was critical to identifying the suspect vehicle and the initial arrests," How said.

Five people face joint charges which include kidnapping while using a prohibited firearm, aggravated assault and uttering threats.

Three of those charged are in custody.

Jerrico Lasas, 30, Ronald Campbell, 27, and Kayla Lasas, 26, made their first court appearance in Meadow Lake on Monday.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Brian Maurice, 24, and Chantal Roy, 28.

RCMP believe Maurice may be on Flying Dust First Nation.

Roy is thought to be in Meadow Lake and has a butterfly tattoo on her right wrist and a tattoo depicting a mother holding a child on her left arm.

Police are advising members of the public not to approach either of the suspects and to instead call Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570.